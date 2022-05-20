Group of men steal jewelry, clothes, purses and more from Memphis stores, police say

Jewelry, clothes, purses, belts, cologne and other merchandise were stolen from Memphis stores on Thursday, May 19, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said a group of four men broke into two different stores.

The burglaries started at Oak Hall on Poplar Ave., according to police.

The group then made their way to Tate Jewelers where video surveillance shows a man walk behind a display case and throw several items into a box.

The burglars made off in a white 2017 Ford F-150 that police said was also stolen.

Memphis Police believe there was also a light-colored four-door sedan used in both burglaries.

This is the stolen white Ford F-150 that police said the burglars made their escape in.

If you have any idea who these men are or where the stolen merchandise may be, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

