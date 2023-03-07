Group of metro Atlanta teens drove golf cart to store, stole BuzzBallz Chillers, police say

A metro police department says a group of teens isn’t just chilling but stealing some Chillers too.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Peachtree City Police Department is searching for a group of teens accused of stealing booze. The incident was allegedly all caught on video.

Authorities said the group of girls drove a golf cart to the store, took some “BuzzBallz Chillers” and left without paying.

“Apparently, their favorite flavor is ‘Choco,’” the department said.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the company’s website, the chillers are ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages with a 15% ABV.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspected thieves, you’re asked to contact Ofc. Smith via email.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: