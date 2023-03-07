Group of metro Atlanta teens drove golf cart to store, stole BuzzBallz Chillers, police say
A metro police department says a group of teens isn’t just chilling but stealing some Chillers too.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Peachtree City Police Department is searching for a group of teens accused of stealing booze. The incident was allegedly all caught on video.
Authorities said the group of girls drove a golf cart to the store, took some “BuzzBallz Chillers” and left without paying.
“Apparently, their favorite flavor is ‘Choco,’” the department said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Americans kidnapped in Mexico: 2 found dead, 2 alive, reports say
Family of beloved Henry Co. bookstore owner says suspect worked with her hours before her death
Georgia high school girls basketball coach accused of sex crimes involving students
According to the company’s website, the chillers are ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages with a 15% ABV.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspected thieves, you’re asked to contact Ofc. Smith via email.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: