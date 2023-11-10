Group of mothers who lost children to violence protest over 'improper investigations'

A group of mothers who have lost their sons due to gun violence and other circumstances in the Jackson area gathered in front of the Jackson Police Department headquarters Friday to protest what they claim have been improper investigations and a lack of transparency on the part of police officials.

Gathering under the banner of “Breaking the Silence — We Demand Justice,” the group was introduced by Sherry Nolen, whose son Akaeem Nolen, 28, was killed two years ago.

“This is a club none of us wanted to be a part of,” Nolen said. “Our loved ones were murdered, and we still have not received any justice.”

Nolen's son, who was shot multiple times over what police called an altercation over a video game, marked the 76th homicide in Jackson during 2021.

Nolen is the cofounder of a new group called Saving Ourselves, which she describes as a support organization for mothers and other family members who have lost their sons or daughters due to gun violence or other violent acts.

Joyce Taylor hugs Marketta Smith after she spoke about her son, Jeremiah Smith, during a rally at Jackson Police Department Headquarters on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, held by mothers whose children were murdered in Jackson, Miss.

One of the most emotional speakers Friday was Bettersten Robinson Wade. In a case that has attracted national media attention amid calls for the United Stated Department of Justice to investigate, Wade’s son Dexter Wade, 37, was struck and killed by an automobile driven by an off duty Jackson police officer.

Bettersten Wade speaks about her son, Dexter Wade, during a rally at Jackson Police Department Headquarters on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, held by mothers whose children were murdered in Jackson, Miss. Dexter was hit and killed by an off-duty JPD officer.

The incident happened March 5 along I-55 south of McDowell Road, but despite filing a missing persons report Bettersten Wade said she was not notified of the cause of death until 172 days later. Her son’s remains were buried at a Potters field adjacent the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond, identified only by the number 672.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is among the national figures calling for a federal investigation into the matter.

“What happened to Dexter Wade is one of the most disturbing things I have ever heard,” Sharpton has said.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba discussed the incident during his annual State of the City address in October, attributing the delay to a mix-up and lack of communication.

“The accident was investigated and it was determined that it was in fact an accident and that there was no malicious intent,” Lumumba said. “Unfortunately at the time, in addition to his loss of life, he was without identification and the Jackson Police Department was unable to make an ID.”

But Wade said Friday she was not buying the mayor’s explanation, saying “It was a coverup."

Other mothers speaking Friday included Marketta Smith who said her son Jeremiah Smith was shot 84 times in July, 2021 and Vanessa Howell, whose son Antwan Howell was killed in June, 2021. Both mothers expressed dissatisfaction over the way their son’s murders were investigated.

Vanessa Howell wears a shirt depicting her son, Antwan, who was killed on June 1, 2021, during a rally at Jackson Police Department Headquarters on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, held by mothers whose children were murdered in Jackson, Miss.

Jason Burns, the father of Jaylen Burns who was killed by gun violence near the Jackson State University campus recently, also addressed the assembled group by phone.

Nolen said that between 2017 and 2023 there have been 700 murders in the City of Jackson.

“I don’t ever remember Jackson being that way,” she said. “We are losing our future leaders.”

She invited other parents who have lost their children due to violence to join her group, Saving Ourselves.

The group organizes online meetings via the Zoom platform for parents to meet and discuss their grief with one another.

“You are not in this alone,” Nolen said.

For more information you may email Nolen at nolen67@gmail com or savingourselves2995@gmail.com.

Group participant Joyce Taylor also announced plans for a dinner in December to bring together parents whose children have been lost to gun violence. For more information on that event you may reach her through joycesmth54@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mothers lost children to violence rally at Jackson MS Police Department