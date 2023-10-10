Group in Nazi gear served at Torchy’s Tacos in Fort Worth; 1 tells diner ‘white power’

A TikTok user posted a video over the weekend of a group of people dressed in Nazi clothing at a Torchy’s Tacos in Fort Worth.

According to the TikTok videos, the group was sitting and eating at a Torchy’s location in Fort Worth’s medical district, at West Rosedale Street and Forest Park Boulevard, on Sunday. One man can be seen wearing a swastika armband over a tan uniform. Another in the group can be seen wearing a sweatshirt with an image of a skull on it and the slogan “Gott Mit Uns,” or “God With Us,” both of which were used in Nazi Germany. The video also shows a swastika patch on that man’s backpack.

The woman who posted the video, Jessica Gregorio, told the Star-Telegram that the group of about 10 people was already sitting down and had finished eating when she walked in. She initially thought they were in costume. Their blatant Nazi paraphernalia, plus the fact that they’d been served food and seemed to feel comfortable sitting in public, made Gregorio extremely uncomfortable, she said.

Gregorio, who was eating with her mom, said that she was staring at the group and talking about them with her mom. Then, one of the men in the group walked by Gregorio, who is Jewish, and said “white power.” That kicked off a verbal altercation, Gregorio said.

“I just felt like, silence is compliance, and I can’t sit and watch these people in public comfortably,” she said. “Because I’m uncomfortable, so if I’m going to feel uncomfortable.”

After the verbal fight, the group left, Gregorio said. When a couple of the men then returned to order more food, Gregorio said, the staff at the Torchy’s denied them service.

Torchy’s Tacos did not immediately respond to the Star-Telegram’s requests for comment Tuesday morning.

Gregorio said that she spoke with a local Torchy’s employee after the incident, and that employee indicated that the restaurant had called a regional manager who had instructed staff to serve the group and get them out of the restaurant as quickly as possible.

Later, Gregorio said, someone at Torchy’s headquarters called her and told her they would be retraining staff on how to deal with situations like this. The Torchy’s representative indicated that they would deny service to hate groups in the future.

Gregorio said that she was most upset with how the restaurant handled the situation, and that she was also disappointed that no other customers said anything to the group or the restaurant.

“I see all these comments on TikTok with people who say, ‘Oh, if I was there I would have stood up,’” Gregorio said. “But, you know, there were other people in the restaurant and nobody stood up. Nobody said anything.”

Gregorio’s encounter also came two days after well-known white supremacist Nick Fuentes visited the Fort Worth headquarters of a right-wing consulting group, the Texas Tribune reported on Monday. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and others have condemned the head of that consulting group, Jonathan Stickland, who is also a major Republican donor.