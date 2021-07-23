Group of NYC suspects seen beating 61-year-old woman with kitchen pot and stealing her walker: Video

The New York City Police Department is looking for suspects seen beating a 61-year-old woman with a kitchen pot before making off with several of her personal items, including her walker.

Surveillance footage showed a woman slamming the victim into a metal railing before a second suspect began to beat her with a pan Tuesday at around 8 p.m. A third suspect can be seen kicking her while she struggled on the ground, while a fourth male stood by.

The 61-year-old was eventually dragged across the street and punched in the back several times before the suspects made off with cash, her credit cards, and her walker, the NYPD said.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 7/20, at 8:18 PM, a 61-year-old female was on the corner of W 151 St & 8 Ave in Manhattan when the suspects started kicking, punching, & hit her head with a pot before removing her cash, credit cards, & walker. Any info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/YQzCAtn8HS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 22, 2021

Law enforcement in New York released video footage Wednesday showing an unidentified suspect striking a 60-year-old woman in the back of the head July 15 while inside Grand Central Station. The suspect was observed taking a running start before winding up and initiating what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/15/21 @ 10:13 PM, 7 train platform of the Grand Central subway station @NYPDMTS an unidentified individual punched a 60-year-old female victim from behind causing a physical injury.Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/7TvG4LJhhd — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 21, 2021

The woman was taken to a local hospital after suffering injuries to her head and arm, the NYPD told the Washington Examiner in an email. The suspect hopped on a train after fleeing the scene.

For the month of June, New York City's five boroughs experienced an over-32% increase in grand larceny, a 31% uptick in auto theft, and a 16% increase in robbery, compared to numbers from the same time frame in 2020.

Murders and burglaries were down, though police made 361 gun-related arrests, equating to a roughly 100% jump from 2020.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

