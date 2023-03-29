Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

JON GAMBRELL
·4 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday it will “take appropriate action when necessary."

Satellite photos and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put the Belgian-flagged crude oil tanker Oceania just next to the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Abyss for a possible ship-to-ship transfer. The group United Against Nuclear Iran has warned the Oceania's owner, the Antwerp-based Euronav, that it believes the Abyss took on Iranian crude oil in late February.

The suspicion comes as Iran remains able to trade its crude oil at sea despite American sanctions snapping back into place after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. Now nearly five years later, Iran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels while continuing to sell its oil and supplying bomb-carrying drones to Russia to fuel Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Brian Gallagher, a spokesman for Euronav, told the AP in a statement that the company “has and always has taken all the appropriate measures and protocols to ensure we are in compliance with all regulations.”

“All cargoes within our system have passed these requirements,” Gallagher wrote. “Euronav will continue to monitor any specific shipments and take appropriate action where necessary.”

Gallagher said the Oceania was a storage vessel and the cargo from the Abyss was for “a third party NOT directly with Euronav.” He added if the allegation the oil is Iranian is proven, “the cargo will be returned to the third party who delivered it.”

Euronav trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Abyss' manager did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC and data from the ships' Automatic Identification System trackers put the vessels Tuesday and Wednesday in the Malacca Strait, one of the world's busiest waterways between Indonesia and Malaysia. In an image Tuesday, tug boats were pushing the Abyss toward the Oceania.

Tracking data from MarineTraffic.com showed the vessels alongside each other Wednesday. At sea, oil tankers can funnel crude between each other in a ship-to-ship transfer that typically sees boats in a similar position.

In a letter dated Tuesday to Euronav, United Against Nuclear Iran said it believed the Abyss took on crude oil at the Iranian port of Bandar Mashahr, some 600 kilometer (370 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran, on the Persian Gulf. The Abyss had turned off its AIS tracker on Feb. 18 as it was pointed toward Bandar Mashahr.

Ships are supposed to keep their AIS trackers on for safety reason, but vessels believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil routinely turn theirs off to mask their movements over the international sanctions Tehran faces.

A ship corresponding to the Abyss' size and features could be seen docked at Bandar Mashahr on Feb. 22 in a satellite photo analyzed by the AP. United Against Nuclear Iran said it found a satellite image it believed showed the Abyss at the port in the same position the day before.

“Any other signs of manipulating AIS transponders should be considered red flags for potential illicit activity,” the New York-based group said in its letter signed by Mark Wallace, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The Abyss is managed by Ho Chi Minh City-based PetroVietnam Transportation. Vietnamese vessels have been suspected of smuggling Iranian crude oil in the past. Smugglers typically misidentify where the crude oil they carry came from in order to skirt suspicions.

Iran's mission to the United Nations and the U.S. Treasury did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This isn't the first time a U.S.-linked firm has been associated with an Iranian oil transfer at sea. In February 2022, United Against Nuclear Iran warned Los Angeles-based private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management that it believed a tanker the firm owned took on Iranian crude oil.

The U.S. government has said illicit Iranian oil revenue funds the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, an expeditionary unit believed to be working abroad in countries like Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen to back Iranian-allied militias.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Recommended Stories

  • UN atomic watchdog chief returns to Ukraine nuclear plant

    The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy watchdog returned Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a day after saying a deal to protect Europe’s largest nuclear power facility from a catastrophic accident due to the war in Ukraine was “close.” International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi crossed the war’s front lines for a second time to reach the plant, which is located in a partially Russia-occupied part of Ukraine where combat has intensified. Grossi told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday he feels it is his duty to ramp up talks between Kyiv and Moscow aimed at safeguarding the facility.

  • Kremlin Stoops to New Low in Batshit Case Against Anti-War Single Dad

    Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin/Sputnik/ReutersThe Kremlin has broken its silence on the case of a single father sentenced to prison after his daughter’s anti-war drawing provoked the wrath of Vladimir Putin’s security services.Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, told reporters on Wednesday the case against Alexei Moskalev is not as “straightforward” as it seems and attacked him for his “lamentable” parenting.“Indeed, [it was] very lamentable with the performance of parental duties and with the provision

  • Biden comments on Russia's plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

    US President Joe Biden told reporters he was concerned about Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus. Source Biden, quoted by CNN Quote: "They haven't done that yet, unless something happened while I was on the helicopter.

  • Supply chain issues impede mass production of new Chinese engine

    China has completed the development of its next generation of indigenous military aircraft engines and is preparing to start mass production.

  • Taiwan leader's US meeting plans draw Chinese threat

    China threatened “resolute countermeasures” over a planned meeting between Taiwan’s president and the United States House speaker during an upcoming trip through Los Angeles. Diplomatic pressure against Taiwan has ramped up recently, with Beijing poaching Taipei's dwindling number of diplomatic allies while also sending military fighter jets flying toward the island on a near daily basis. Earlier this month, Honduras established diplomatic relations with China, leaving Taiwan with only 13 countries that recognize it as a sovereign state.

  • On this day in history, March 29, 1982, Michael Jordan hits winning shot in NCAA final, launching legend

    On this day in history, Michael Jordan, a 19-year-old freshman, hit the winning shot in the 1982 NCAA final, lifting North Carolina to a 63-62 win over Georgetown and launching his legend.

  • Russian man who was prosecuted after 13-year-old daughter's anti-war drawing now appears to be on the run

    Alexi Moskalev was prosecuted for alleged social media posts critical of Russia after his daughter got in trouble at school for antiwar sentiment.

  • Lithium miner Liontown soars as it snubs $3.7 billion Albemarle bid

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia's Liontown Resources said it had knocked back an approach from the world's biggest lithium producer Albemarle Corp on Tuesday that valued the lithium developer at A$5.50 billion ($3.7 billion) and sent its shares rocketing 59%. Liontown controls two major lithium deposits in Western Australia, including its flagship Kathleen Valley project slated for first production in mid-2024, which is among the world's largest and highest-grade hard rock lithium deposits. North Carolina-based Albemarle is the world's biggest lithium producer with major facilities in Chile, China and Western Australia where it holds stakes in two mines and is building a lithium hydroxide processing plant near Perth.

  • Microsoft introduces AI-powered cybersecurity assistant

    The tool, named 'Security Copilot', is a simple prompt box that will help security analysts with tasks like summarizing incidents, analyzing vulnerabilities and sharing information with co-workers on a pinboard. The assistant will use Microsoft's security-specific model, which the company described as "a growing set of security-specific skills" that is fed with more than 65 trillion signals every day. The launch comes amid a flurry of announcements from Microsoft to integrate the AI into its most popular offerings.

  • Guardian: Russia pushing for 'forever war,' says Peskov

    The Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told guests at a private party in Moscow that Russia's war will last for a "very, very long time," the Guardian reported on March 28.

  • Moscow to host Syria, Turkey, Iran, Russia meeting - official sources

    The deputy foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia will meet in April in Moscow, Turkish and Iranian officials said on Tuesday, building on contacts between Ankara and Damascus after years of hostilities during the Syrian war. But Assad this month ruled out any meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan until Turkey is ready to withdraw its military from northern Syria, deemed occupying forces by the Syrian president.

  • Russia resorts to limited use of chemical munitions, Ukraine says

    Russian forces have started dropping chemical munitions on positions held by Ukrainian troops, Ukraine’s Tavria Operational Command spokesman Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on March 27.

  • Handmade blankets welcome refugees, immigrants to US

    BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — "Welcome to the USA," says a note attached to a hand-crocheted blanket of purple, white and gray stripes. Hollie Shaner-McRae, of Burlington, who made the blanket as a gift for a refugee, wrote of her great-grandparents coming to the United States from Ukraine, Russia and Poland. “Both were so brave and came to America as teenagers," she wrote in the note.

  • Swiss seniors take government to European court over climate

    A group of Swiss pensioners took their government to a top European court Wednesday over what they claim is its failure to take stronger action on climate change. Lawyers and members of the group Senior Women for Climate Protection appeared before the European Court of Human Rights for a rare public hearing that activists say could mark a legal milestone in legal efforts to force governments to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The group, which counts around 2,000 members across Switzerland with an average age of 73, argues that older women's rights are especially infringed on because they are most affected by the extreme heat that will become more frequent due to global warming, which current Swiss climate policy contributes to.

  • FTX's Bankman-Fried accused of bribing Chinese government

    STORY: More legal hot water for disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried….The founder of now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX was accused by Manhattan federal prosecutors on Tuesday of conspiring to bribe Chinese government officials with $40 million worth of payments.The new charge adds pressure on the 31-year-old former billionaire, who now faces a 13-count indictment over the November collapse of FTX.Prosecutors had previously accused Bankman-Fried of stealing billions of dollars in customer funds to plug losses at his Alameda Research hedge fund, and orchestrating an illegal campaign donation scheme to buy influence in Washington.He has pleaded not guilty to eight of the 12 prior counts he faces.The latest indictment accuses Bankman-Fried of ordering a $40 million cryptocurrency payment to a private wallet from Alameda's main trading account, to persuade Chinese authorities to unfreeze Alameda accounts with more than $1 billion of cryptocurrency.A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment. China's foreign ministry could not immediately be reached for comment after business hours in Beijing. The Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Bankman-Fried – who has been confined to his parents’ Palo Alto, California, home ahead of his October trial - is expected to be arraigned Thursday on the latest charge.The judge on Tuesday also approved modifications to Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail package, which include the use of a cell phone without internet connection and a laptop with limited functions.

  • Italy-sized chunk of Gulf of Mexico to be auctioned off by the US for oil drilling

    In latest blow to Joe Biden’s reputation as the ‘climate president’, 73.3m acres of the gulf will be offered for fossil fuel extraction

  • Police chase: Man steals police car and jumps out while traveling at high speeds

    A man suspected of stealing a patrol car and leading California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit appears to be injured after he jumped out of the car while it was still traveling at a high rate of speed on the 138 Freeway. SkyFOX was live and captured the moment the suspect bailed out of the car, hitting the roadway and trying to get away from approaching authorities.

  • TREASURIES-Solid five-year auction pulls yields down from highs

    It came after an earlier increase as investors become more optimistic that recent stress in the banking system will be contained. The Treasury sold $43 billion in five-year notes at a high yield of 3.665%, almost a basis point below where they had traded before the auction. The Treasury will also sell $35 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday.

  • Insider: Will Levis is an enigma, but will he become the Colts' enigma?

    Will Levis has as strong of an arm and as powerful of a running style as can be found in a quarterback prospect, but he comes with plenty of risk.

  • Brazil has a new biggest favela, and not in Rio de Janeiro

    The number of households in Sol Nascente has swelled 31% since 2010 to more than 32,000, surpassing Rio's hillside Rocinha favela that had been Brazil’s most populous, according to preliminary data from the ongoing census. Rocinha has almost 31,000 households, the data show.