Group was partying before shooting at Franklin Park that left one dead

Oct. 8—Investigators say a group of young people partying in Franklin Park turned into a deadly shooting in late August, according to court records tied to the arrest of five people tied to the case. One person died and three others were injured.

A man from one group got into a car with a 14-year-old drunk teenager from the other group and was seen kissing and inappropriately touching the girl, investigators wrote in court documents. This caused a fight between the two groups.

Landen J. Galbreath, Malachi I. Cook and Nigel I. Neal, all 18, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault. Tayona C. Allen, also 18, was arrested on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance. A juvenile male was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Two groups had been drinking in the park when officers responded to the shooting at about 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Not long after, a group of at least three people returned to the park wearing ski masks, one in a ballistic vest and began shooting.

Ablos Kio, 22, was shot in the forehead, according to court document. He died at the scene.

In court documents investigators cited witness statements anonymously because they said there have been threats made against witnesses.