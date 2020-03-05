A group photo of all the 2020 female Democratic presidential candidates is going viral now that Elizabeth Warren has dropped out

REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Sen. Elizabeth Woman is planning on dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

After The New York Times first reported the news, people on Twitter started sharing a photo of female Democratic candidates from a Vogue profile published at the start of their campaigns.

The photo shows Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Tulsi Gabbard smiling and giving each other high fives.

People on Twitter are using the photo to reflect on the 2020 election and thank the women for running for president.

Sen. Elizabeth Woman is planning on dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, and after The New York Times first reported the news, people started sharing a group photo of the female Democratic presidential candidates at the start of their campaigns.

Warren was the last woman with a fighting chance in the presidential election and was once a front-runner for the nomination.

In dropping out of the race she will follow in the footsteps of senators Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand, and self-help author Marianne Williamson. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has yet to drop out of the race, but she is consistently at the bottom of the polls.

When news broke that Warren was dropping out, people started sharing a photo from a Vogue feature from July 2019, titled "Madam President? Five Candidates on What It Will Take to Shatter the Most Stubborn Glass Ceiling."

Photos for the story were taken by Annie Leibovitz, and the main image shows Warren, Harris, Klobuchar, Gabbard, and Gillibrand smiling and high-fiving.

People now are reflecting on the image on Twitter from the early stages of the primaries, applauding the women for their campaigns.

