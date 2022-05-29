Group of Pittsburgh bikers seeks answers after encounter in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood

A group of Pittsburgh-area bikers are shocked and looking for answers after a scary encounter in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood on Friday.

Witness Branden Ryan told Channel 11 a truck cut the bikers off along Millvale Avenue, causing them to hit his bumper.

The witness started recording the incident. The man driving the truck screamed at the bikers and also showed some sort of badge.

Those affected are hoping someone can identify the man in the video.

“How is he going to treat jaywalkers?” Ryan asked. “There’s no crosswalk here. You got to speed up to them and pull over.”

Anyone who knows this man or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Pittsburgh police.

