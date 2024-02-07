Group promotes creation of district where people could take alcoholic beverages outside

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A group of business leaders believes that allowing people to carry alcohol outdoors in a designated area would help to enhance downtown New Philadelphia.

The group is asking council to create a DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, for the city. The boundaries of the area would be Fair Avenue on the north, Bank Lane on the south, Second Street on the west and First Drive on the east. This would encompass nearly all of downtown New Philadelphia. There are seven establishments that serve alcohol in this area.

"We just think this is one more thing that would help enhance the business district and is something the council could do that really doesn't cost anything," Jim Knisely, one of the supporters of the idea, told council members recently. He and his wife, Debbie, own Alley Cats Marketplace and Fresh the Market in downtown New Philadelphia.

How does a DORA work?

The DORA program was created by the state of Ohio in 2015. Under the rules, someone could purchase alcohol at a bar and walk around on the street with the beverage in a designated container with a logo on it. The container would have to be purchased at one of the participating establishments in the DORA. The container can only be used once. Businesses in the designated area can put up signs to prohibit the cups in their stores. Signs would be erected to designate the perimeter of the DORA zone.

The city would have to review the program every five years. If it caused any problems, it could be stopped at any time.

In New Philadelphia, money raised by the sale of the containers would go to the New Philadelphia VFW to support its programs, including a food pantry for veterans and heating assistance for veterans, Knisely said.

Experience of other cities

DORA areas have already been established in many cities in this part of Ohio, including Ashland, Canton, Coshocton, Louisville, Wooster and Zanesville.

Coshocton Mayor Mark Mills said DORA has helped the downtown and nearby Roscoe Village considerably.

"In 2022 alone, our summer concert series, consisting of three concerts, generated downtown merchants nearly $240,000 in revenue," he said. "The DORA is a great way for residents and tourists alike to be able to enjoy a beverage responsibly in the designated area, while also supporting local businesses within the area at the same time.

"While our DORA is in effect seven days a week, it is mainly utilized for special events such as Our Town Coshocton’s Summer Concert Series, Apple Butter Stirrin' in Roscoe, car shows, and pub crawls. Coshocton has had zero issues with this program. DORA in its totality has brought our community together more than ever and has spurred momentum and excitement back into downtown and Roscoe Village, for drinkers and non-drinkers alike."

New Philadelphia Police Chief Tessa Pohovey said she doesn't anticipate DORA causing any problems that do not already exist.

"Should any arise, they would be addressed accordingly," she said.

Eric Zamudio, owner and executive chef at Craft Bistro & Lounge, said he fully supports the idea.

"I think it will help support the city and we can join a growing list of cities that have successfully enacted this project," he said.

"I think it could help our business to a small degree initially. But the greater good would be an improvement to the city which in turn is beneficial to my business."

'I think it makes an enhanced shopping experience'

During Knisely's presentation on the subject, Councilwoman Cheryl Ramos had a question.

"You said it's going to improve our downtown area. So, what I'm hearing you say is that it's basically open carry alcohol from one place to another. So, how's that going to improve our downtown area?" she asked.

"I think it makes an enhanced shopping experience," Knisely responded. "When we have events, I think it just makes a nice atmosphere where people who want to have a drink while they're walking around, for say Art on the Alley for instance. The people I spoke to from the other cities who have experienced this currently are getting more participation with their downtown events since they instituted this."

City council will consider the DORA proposal in the coming weeks.

