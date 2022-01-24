Group Protests COVID-19 Rule At DuPage Children's Museum: Report

NAPERVILLE, IL — A group of protesters gathered outside DuPage Children's Museum Saturday to speak out against the museum's policy that requires coronavirus vaccine proof for entry, according to Naperville Community Television (NCTV17).

The protesters included parents and their children holding handmade signs that read, "save the children" and "let all kids play." Ashley Grice, of Aurora, helped organize the protest and told NCTV17, " I just don’t think that anything should be forced and people shouldn’t be excluded from society for holding a different view."

On Jan. 3, DuPage Children's Museum announced proof of a coronavirus vaccine would be required for anyone age 5 or older to visit the museum. Per the policy, visitors who are 12 and older must show proof they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus with a vaccine authorized by the FDA or WHO.

Visitors who are between 5 and 12 years old must show proof of at least one vaccination dose.

As of Jan. 4, face masks are still required at DuPage Children's Museum for all guests regardless of their vaccination status. The museum is also implementing timed-entry admission as an additional precaution against coronavirus.

DuPage Children's Museum shared the following statement with Patch via email Monday morning,

"DCM strives to do its best to ensure a healthy and safe environment for its guests, visiting members, staff and volunteers. As a result, DCM implemented a proof of vaccination requirement on January 3, 2022 for all guests in our building who are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine (ages 5 years and older).

DCM took this action to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during an unprecedented surge of infections. Illinois public health metrics related to hospitalizations reflect a dangerous scarcity of hospital and ICU beds. A significant number of our guests are under age 5 and not yet eligible to be vaccinated. CDC recommends that the best way to protect these young children is to ensure all eligible people around them are vaccinated.

DCM anticipates suspending this policy when infections and hospitalization metrics have declined below Illinois threshold metrics. DCM absolutely respects diverse opinions and the right of the demonstrators to express their views."

