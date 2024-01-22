Group protests renaming of Kennedy-Curry Middle School
Opponents are urging DISD to rescind the plan to rename the school Royce West Leadership Academy.
When the credit was expanded in 2021, the nation's child poverty rate fell by half. When it expired, child poverty doubled.
NASA has shared a high-resolution image of the asteroid Bennu sample inside the Touch-and-Go-Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), which remained closed because of stuck fasteners until last week. The mission obtained an abundance of material.
On Friday, Microsoft disclosed that the hacking group it calls Midnight Blizzard, also known as APT29 or Cozy Bear — and widely believed to be sponsored by the Russian government — hacked some corporate email accounts, including those of the company’s “senior leadership team and employees in our cybersecurity, legal, and other functions.” Microsoft did not disclose how many email accounts were breached, nor exactly what information the hackers accessed or stole.
It’s time to hand out some purely theoretical, ephemeral, impossible-to-display-on-your-mantel hardware.
Palworld has sold a million copies in just over eight hours, according to developer Pocketpair. The ‘Pokémon with guns’ satire has proven to be so popular that Steam servers are buckling under the strain.
Use these clever tips and organizing products to easily streamline your collection of clothes, shoes and accessories.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
The European Commission is welcoming comments on Apple's proposal.
According to Bloomberg, Google's YouTube and Spotify don't have any plans to develop an application for visionOS, the device's platform, at the moment.
Lai Ching-te, who won Taiwan’s presidential election last Saturday, will be facing a crossroads in the country’s technology industry when he takes office in May. Lai’s administration will be the third term of Democratic Progressive Party rule in Taiwan, and he is widely expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, when it comes to supporting one of the country’s biggest economic drivers and most valuable exports: its semiconductor industry. Lai has also pledged to create 20,000 startup jobs within five years, but has given little detail on how he plans to achieve that.
From application angst to rejection to making big decisions about where to actually go, the college process can be stressful for parents and teens alike.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
Amazon Prime Video is said to be downsizing its Africa and Middle East operations in a move that will affect teams in the two regions; according to a report in Deadline, the company will instead focus on European originals. Following the changes, Prime Video will stop contracting originals in Africa and Middle East markets. Additionally, the company plans to split the European team into two groups: the EU Established to focus on the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain markets and the EU Emerging to oversee operations in Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe, the report said.
Avowed will hit Xbox Series X/S, PC and Game Pass in the fall.
Microsoft today made Reading Coach, its AI-powered tool that provides learners with personalized reading practice, available at no cost to anyone with a Microsoft account. As of this morning, Reading Coach is accessible on the web in preview -- a Windows app is forthcoming. "It's well known that reading is foundational to a student’s academic success; studies show that fluent readers are four times more likely to graduate high school and get better jobs," Microsoft writes in a blog post.
TikTok has shared more about its plans to fight misinformation ahead of the 2024 presidential election. And, like many of its social media peers, the company’s 2024 efforts will closely resemble what it’s done in the past.
The stories you need to start your day: Rising cancer rates in younger people, Trump’s ballot battle and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Bloomberg is reporting that Netflix has no plans to release a special application for the Vision Pro, at least for now.
If you're going to take a shot at Baker Mayfield, make sure you have your facts straight.
Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years, ending her last official role with the company.