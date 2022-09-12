Group punched Dallas business owner, took his keys before fatal road rage shooting, warrant reveals

Details from a video reviewed by authorities revealed Jin Shin, a business owner from Dallas, Texas, who was killed following a minor car crash last month, was surrounded by a group of eight people before the shooting.

The incident occurred on South University Drive in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15, when Shin, who was described by his friends and family as a “pillar” of the Asian community in Dallas, was shot following a car incident involving his Jeep and a sedan driven by a woman with two female passengers.

The two parties exited their vehicles to discuss what had happened, according to the arrest warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Soon after, another car pulled up behind Shin’s Jeep, a 2021 Chrysler 300, driven by a woman. Two men then got out of the car, one of whom was identified as the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West.

Two cars, an Infinity and a silver 2014 Ford Fusion, later pulled up to the scene with two more people. A total of eight people reportedly surrounded Shin during their confrontation.

At one point in their interaction, police said one man punched Shin in the back of his head, causing him to walk away from the group. Another member then pursued Shin.

After moving away from his Jeep, another member of the group went inside Shin’s car to get his keys. According to the affidavit, Shin tried to get back to his car but was stopped multiple times.

Shin managed to get something from his car through the passenger’s door, which was later discovered to be a handgun. The affidavit noted that Shin kept his gun pointed down.

West took out his own gun from the trunk of the Chrysler 300 and opened fire when Shin walked back to his car, causing him to retreat and be pursued by West. The suspected shooter raised his gun again and fired multiple shots at Shin.

Shin reportedly ran east away from the group. He was later found dead by the police at a median away from the scene and out of the surveillance camera’s view. According to the affidavit, Shin never fired his weapon during the incident.

West was arrested on Wednesday and is currently in police custody on a $100,000 bond. An initial police report described the shooting as a “justifiable homicide.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help Shin’s family with expenses, such as funeral costs and legal fees. The crowdfunding effort has raised more than $85,000 as of this writing. "Any excess funds will be received by his surviving 14-year-old daughter," the GoFundMe post noted.

Featured Image via FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth