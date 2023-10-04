Group rallies for answers after woman found hanging from tree in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s City Hall was a place of mourning, anger and suspicion Tuesday evening as dozens gathered on its steps demanding answers about the death of a woman found hanging from a tree in her backyard last week.

Yolna Lubrin, 31, who went by the nickname Yo-Yo, was cut down by Orlando police officers Thursday morning at her home in the 1000 block of West Livingston Street, according to the department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A crowd or more than 60 people gathered outside City Hall around 7 p.m. to hear from community advocates and family members of Lubrin, including her mother, aunt, uncle and sister. According to family members, she was her mother’s caregiver.

“My sister is an African-American woman. Why is she getting swept under the rug?” Naomi Lubrin, her sister, asked at the rally. “She was brilliant, she was amazing, she was laughter, but most of all she was loud.”

Naomi Lubrin asked the crowd to be like her sister and loudly continue to ask law enforcement officers to further investigate her death.

Speakers and others in attendance at the rally yelled “justice for Yo-Yo” multiple times.

Over the last several days the death has sparked tension between community members who say police officers were quick to judge her death a suicide and law enforcement officers who claim the investigation is being handled sensitively.

“They are immediately ruling it as a suicide, but finding any black person hanging from a tree in 2023 requires more investigation no matter what,” Miles Mulrain, an advocate who runs local nonprofit Let Your Voice Be Heard, said on social media the day after Lubrin was found dead.

He added that emotions are still raw over the killing of Nevan Baker, 22, who was found hanging by a rope from a tree in October 2020 near Camping World Stadium.

“This is not the first time or the first time in a while this has happened in Orlando,” Mulrain said on Facebook. “Just in 2020 we were asking the same questions about Nevan Baker, who was found hanging in a tree in a very suspicious way for it to be a suicide.”

Before the rally OPD released more details regarding Lubrin’s death in response to alleged false information being spread on social media.

“Although her cause of death is still being investigated and will ultimately be decided by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, the deceased individual’s documented history of mental illness, witness statements, cellular communications from Ms. Lubrin, and the physical evidence observed during the autopsy all point to suicide,” OPD said Tuesday in an email to media outlets.

So far, the investigation has not revealed any physical injuries other than the ligature marks on the neck caused by the hanging, OPD said.

“Every call officers and detectives respond to, especially those that involve the death of an individual, is never taken lightly. There are various factors involved when responding to an incident, from conducting life saving measures to utilizing investigative methods to determine what led to the death of the individual. Detectives and victim advocates are in contact with the deceased individual’s loved ones,” OPD said.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with their mental health and are contemplating suicide, please call 9-1-1 or the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

