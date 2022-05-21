Group That Leaked Cawthorn's Nude Video Now Out To 'Fire' Lauren Boebert

A political action committee that posted a nude video of Madison Cawthorngrinding on a man is now targeting right-wing extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

The American Muckrakers PAC (also known as firemadison.com) is patting itself on the back for Cawthorn’s reelection loss on Tuesday. On Thursday, it launched fireboebert.com to tick off another politician.

“We helped fire Madison Cawthorn. Now it’s Lauren Boebert’s turn,” says a message on the site.

The organization is seeking any tips on information, photos, videos or documents on Boebert or her associates.

A @FireBoebert tweet posted on Friday taunts: “Hi Rep. Boebert — Ask Rep Cawthorn about us. We look forwarding [sic] to getting to know you.”

David Wheeler, a co-founder of American Muckrakers, told Insider this week that the organization was “going to go after Lauren Boebert” in a “similar way” to how it attacked Cawthorn. “I think we’re going to engage in that race pretty quickly,” he added.

Wheeler told Insider that he had already received “interesting information” about Boebert, whose primary against GOP state Sen. Don Coram is June 28. The information is “certainly not as salacious as some of the Cawthorn stuff,” he added, though he did not reveal details.

Boebert’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.

Wheeler’s PAC also highlighted Cawthorn’s attempt to slip a gun through the Asheville Regional Airport last year. It also filed a complaint accusing Cawthorn of violating House ethics rules by allegedly providing free housing and gifts to a staff member.

As for the video, Cawthorn said he was “being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it.”

Cawthorn lost the North Carolina GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards on Tuesday.

He vowed “dark MAGA” revenge against Republicans who didn’t have his back in a bitter tweet Thursday. He didn’t specify the retaliation, but did ominously warn that enemy Republicans’ days were “numbered.”

He added: “We are coming.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

