Group robbed at gunpoint on Thanksgiving on East Drive in Providence

Four people were robbed at gunpoint Thanksgiving evening on East Drive in Providence, police said.

The group of victims, two men and two women, told police they were walking on East Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a man dressed in black walked up to them and demanded their wallets and jewelry, according to a police report provided by Commander Thomas Verdi.

The assailant then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the group and told them to get on the ground.

One of the victims gave the man with the gun two chains and his wallet containing $180, as well as credit and bank cards. One of the women said she handed over a pair of diamond earrings and $7, the report said.

The other two members of the group said they did not have anything of value on them to give the attacker.

The man with the gun ran off toward Phoebe Street.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, which is still under investigation.

