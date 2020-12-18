Group says it's challenging residency of 364K Georgia voters

RUSS BYNUM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A conservative group said Friday that it's challenging the eligibility of more than 364,000 Georgia voters before election officials in each of the state's 159 counties ahead of January runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

The Texas-based True the Vote said it's working with Georgia residents across the state to make challenges under a state law that allows any registered voter to challenge the eligibility of any other voter within the same county. It's up to local election boards to determine whether those challenges have merit.

The Georgia Democratic Party's executive director, Scott Hogan, called the voter challenges “blatant efforts to suppress the vote.” An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union said they violate federal law.

Georgia's status as an electoral battleground was proven in November when Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992. Now GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both face runoff elections Jan. 5. If both lose to Democratic challenges John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Democrats will take control of the Senate.

Lawsuits filed by allies of President Donald Trump after the Nov. 3 election failed to turn up proof of widespread voter fraud. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Republican secretary of state, has defended the election results. Still, many Republicans have refused to accept the outcome and have tried to cast doubt in the fairness of the Senate runoffs.

“Ongoing debates about the November election throughout the country have Americans focused intently on improving the integrity of our elections and restoring the faith of voters," Catherine Engelbrecht, president of True the Vote, said in a statement Friday. “Today we assisted concerned Georgia voters in taking a stand for the sanctity of every legal vote.”

The group said voters are being challenged based on questions about their residency based on change of address data obtained from the U.S. Postal Service.

Election officials in Cobb County on Friday rejected complaints brought by Jason Shepherd, the county's Republican chairman, and a local GOP activist that sought to call into question the registration of more than 46,000 voters. The elections board voted unanimously, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.

A similar challenge targeting more than 4,000 voters in Muscogee County, which includes Columbus, was found to have probable cause Wednesday by county election officials, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported. That means anyone on the challenged list who attempts to vote will have to prove their eligibility — as will anyone challenged who mailed absentee ballots that have yet to be opened.

State law says counties can't certify their vote totals until they have decided all challenges to people who voted.

Rejection of a similar challenge filed over the summer in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, ended up before a Superior Court judge. The judge refused to order county election officials to reconsider in a brief ruling that said federal election law preempted Georgia law.

The ACLU of Georgia sent a letter to county election officials across Georgia urging them to reject the challenges, which the group said violates a federal law that prohibits any systemic removal of voters from the rolls less than 90 days before an election.

Not only is Georgia's election less than three weeks ago, but early in-person voting in the state began Monday.

“We write to warn all county Georgia elections officials that participating in this charade violates state and federal law,” wrote Sean Young, legal director of the ACLU of Georgia. “Accordingly, you must reject such challenges because they lack probable cause, and you cannot force hundreds of thousands of Georgia voters to answer these baseless charges as a condition for having their ballot counted.”

Because the challenges are carried out at the local level, Raffensperger has no role even though he's the state's top elections official. In a statement, he did not endorse the residency challenges but said he supports "any effort that builds faith in our election system that follows the proper legal procedure.”

    Congressional Democrats have agreed to take direct aid for state and local governments out of a new coronavirus relief package in exchange for Republicans dropping their demand for liability protections for businesses.The idea to leave both issues on the sidelines of negotiations was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) last week, in an attempt to pass a relief bill by the end of the year.Heavily Democratic New York is facing a $15 million budget shortfall going into 2021, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The pandemic has also hurt finances in states like Florida, which are dependent on tourism revenue, and Wyoming which raises money through energy taxes."There are many states that are doing reasonably well right now, and a few that are struggling substantially," Jared Walczak, vice president of the Tax Foundation, told the Times. "That makes it very difficult to put a coalition together. That list of states isn’t red or blue, but there is a divide."Many Republicans have refused to send aid to state governments that they contend have managed their finances poorly."We don’t even know how much of the $1 trillion allocated to states and local governments by the CARES Act has already been spent, and they won’t tell us," Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) wrote in National Review last week. "States do not need bailouts; they want bailouts so they can use the money — intended to address the fallout from COVID — to plug the long-standing holes in their budgets and pension systems."The issue of state and local aid will likely be revisited once Joe Biden assumes office in January. Biden has expressed support for state and local aid to plug budget shortfalls.