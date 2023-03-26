Group says Libyan coast guard fired shots over rescue ship

This is a locator map for Libya with its capital, Tripoli. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
SAMY MAGDY
·4 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s coast guard fired warning shots over a humanitarian vessel as it attempted to rescue a rubber boat carrying migrants off Libya's coast, a sea rescue group said. The coast guard went on to return some 80 Europe-bound migrants to Libyan soil.

The incident Saturday in international waters was the latest reckless sea interception of migrants by the Libyan coast guard, which is trained and financed by the European Union to stem the influx of migrants to Europe, said the SOS Mediterranee group, whose vessel was warned off by the coast guard.

A spokesman for the coast guard didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Ocean Viking, a rescue ship chartered and run by the non-profit SOS Mediterranee, was responding to a distress call to help the rubber boat carrying migrants in the Mediterranean Sea when a Libyan coast guard vessel arrived at the scene, the group said.

The coast guard vessel “dangerously” approached the rescue ship, threatening its crew “with guns and firing gunshots in the air,” the SOS Mediterranee said in a statement.

The coast guard was caught on camera threatening the vessel and firing a weapon into the air. In the footage, the coast guard vessel is seen traveling at a high rate of speed before maneuvering, apparently to prevent the Ocean Viking from reaching the migrant boat. At one point, gun shots are heard.

“You can’t shoot at us. You can’t shoot at us. We’re leaving the waters now,” a person on the Ocean Viking is head saying.

Under threats, the Ocean Viking sailed away while the Libyan coast guard intercepted the boat and “forcibly” took the migrants back to war-wrecked Libya, it said.

Seabird 2, a civil surveillance plane owned by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch, reported seeing migrants who had fallen overboard from the rubber boat before the coast guard recovered them.

Saturday’s incident was the latest report from European NGOs operating in the Mediterranean Sea of threats or violent behavior by the Libyan coast guard.

The coast guard attempted in January to prevent an SOS Mediterranee fast boast from returning to the Ocean Viking after a rescue operation, according to the group. The boat managed to return the rescued migrants to the mother vessel safely, it said.

In October, the Sea-Watch accused the Libyan coast guard of threatening to shoot down their monitoring plane, Seabird.

The Libyan coast guard is trained and financed by the European Union, part of efforts to stem the flow of migrants from the North African country towards Italian shores.

Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants seeking a better quality of life in Europe. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Human traffickers have benefited from the chaos in Libya, smuggling in migrants across the country’s lengthy borders with six nations. The migrants are then packed into ill-equipped rubber boats and other vessels and set off on risky sea voyages.

So far this year, some 20,000 migrants have arrived in Italy, far exceeding the 6,000 who came in the same period in each of the preceding years, according to Interior Ministry figures.

Over the weekend alone, an estimated 3,000 migrants — many departing on small boats from Tunisia's coastal city of Sfax — were rescued in the Mediterranean and were heading toward Italian ports to disembark, according to humanitarian rescue groups and news reports.

Meanwhile, the Louise Michel rescue ship, which is financed by the street artist Banksy, said the vessel was detained Friday in waters off the Italian island of Lampedusa after it rescued 180 people in three separate operations. Thirty-four were plucked from the water after their boat capsized.

“We still do not have an official written justification for the detention. We know of dozens of boats in distress right in front of the island at this very moment, yet we are being prevented from assisting. This is unacceptable!" The Louise Michel said in a tweet Sunday.

In recent months, The hard-line Italian government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has made it harder for humanitarian vessels to operate, often assigning ships to ports farther north after a single rescue, which the groups say limits their ability to save lives.

Meloni’s allies say the presence of so many rescue ships in the Mediterranean encourages migrants to risk their lives on smuggler boats.

___

Associated Press writer Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli group asks court to punish Netanyahu over legal plan

    An Israeli good governance group on Sunday asked the country's Supreme Court to punish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allegedly violating a conflict of interest agreement meant to prevent him from dealing with the country's judiciary while he is on trial for corruption. The request by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel intensifies a brewing showdown between Netanyahu's government and the judiciary, which it is trying to overhaul in a contentious plan that has sparked widespread opposition. The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, a fierce opponent of the overhaul, asked the court to force Netanyahu to obey the law and sanction him either with a fine or prison time for not doing so, saying he was not above the law.

  • Kyiv says Russia took Minsk 'hostage' with tactical nukes plan

    Kyiv on Sunday said Russia took Minsk as a "nuclear hostage" after President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, bringing the arms to a country at the gates of the European Union.On Saturday, Putin announced Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons to neighbour and ally Belarus "without violating our international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation".

  • Europe migrant crisis: Dozens missing off Tunisian coast

    The boat, which was trying to reach Italy, is the fifth to capsize in two days in the Mediterranean.

  • Greenpeace Partners With Activist Artist To Highlight Bitcoin’s Climate Impact

    Environmental organization Greenpeace International commissioned an art piece called the "Skull of Satoshi" designed to expose the Bitcoin network's climate impact, but Bitcoiners want to adopt it as a mascot. "The Hash" panel discusses the artwork and the potential fallacies of the bitcoin energy debate.

  • ‘Still Got The Blues’: Just Like Starting Over For Gary Moore

    Two of Moore’s American blues guitar heroes, Albert King and Albert Collins, were also on the guest list for the gold-certified album.

  • Putin planned to deploy nukes in Belarus before full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ISW

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had intended to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine but held off to exploit them in a disinformation campaign against the West, U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), wrote in its March 25 summary.

  • Spain's PM Sanchez to push for 'territorial integrity' for Ukraine in China visit

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would push for fair peace in the war in Ukraine that included "territorial integrity" during a state visit to China next week. Sanchez, speaking to journalists at the Ibero-American Summit meeting in the Dominican Republic, said he would discuss peace prospects with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is trying to position himself as a mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine. "The most important thing ... is that when this peace is reached in Ukraine, it will be fair and lasting ... and when we talk about fair, I mean that the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which has been violated by Putin, is respected," Sanchez said in a news conference.

  • That Missing Trump Portrait? Found, Next to Some Old Yoga Mats.

    In the bowels of the Trump National Doral hotel in Miami, in a small space leading to electrical rooms, an enormous portrait of the 45th president of the United States rests on a piece of deteriorating purple-colored foam. Stored next to a stack of old yoga mats, the former president’s portrait sits underneath a halogen light and the metal sheen of air ducts, propped between two doors with placards that read “ELECTRICAL ROOM No Storage.” The tiny room is overwhelmed by the grandiose portrait, st

  • Distant Melania ‘still angry’ at Trump over Stormy Daniels case: ‘She doesn’t sympathise’

    Ms Trump is said to be ‘leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband’

  • Israeli defense minister calls for halt to judicial overhaul

    Israel's defense minister became the first ally in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition to break ranks on Saturday as he called for an immediate halt to the far-right government's contentious plan to overhaul the country's judiciary. In a televised address, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed concern over the turmoil within Israel's military that he said posed a threat to the country's security. Citing the need for dialogue with the opposition, Gallant asked that Netanyahu’s coalition wait until after Parliament reconvenes from its holiday break next month before pushing ahead with its divisive plan to weaken the Supreme Court.

  • 43 Breakups, Each In Six Words Or Less

    "Slept with my roommate...a lot."

  • Mexico denies cartels control parts of country, rejecting Blinken remark

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday denied that parts of his country are controlled by drug cartels, responding to recent comments from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday that it was "fair to say" that parts of the country were controlled by cartels instead of the government. "That is false," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

  • Two pedestrians crossing State Road A1A die after getting hit by a car

    On March 24, two pedestrians were crossing in the southbound road on A1A when a car collided into them.

  • Republicans Treated Jan. 6 Inmates Like ‘Celebrities’ During Jail Visit, Says Congressman

    "The Republicans rushed to [the inmates] like they were celebrities, talking to them, patting them on the back,” said Congressman Robert Garcia

  • Putin: Russia to modernize over 1,600 tanks over next 3 years, produce new ones

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that his country planned to modernize 1,600 tanks available in its stock over the next three years, as well as ramp up tank production, Russian state media reported.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Cops on Heckler With Whistle

    ReutersRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says her office called 911 on a protester blowing a whistle during her Friday evening press conference after the heckler “assaulted everyone” with the noise. “As you can see, there’s paid protesters here today,” Greene said as the sound of chaos rang out in the background outside the D.C. jail where Jan. 6 defendants are behind bars. The noise seemed to come entirely from a single demonstrator. “And they can whistle and say everything they want but we wi

  • We Finally Know How Melania Trump Reportedly Feels About Donald Trump's Potential Indictment

    Donald Trump has made his thoughts known about his possible indictment on Truth Social, but many people have been wondering about what Melania Trump thinks about the legal situation — especially when it involves her husband and his alleged affair partner, Stormy Daniels. Well, it sounds like the former first lady wishes the entire situation […]

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Scorches Today's GOP With A Damning Question

    The former Republican Party boss bluntly summed up the modern GOP "in a nutshell."

  • Judge to Trump Deputies: Spill the Tea

    Mark Meadows and other former top White House loyalists must testify after a judge dismissed the former president's “executive privilege” claims

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says he can't comment on Trump's post threatening violence because he's unable to read it without his glasses

    Jordan initially said he hadn't read Trump's post. When a reporter showed it to him, Jordan said he couldn't read well without his glasses.