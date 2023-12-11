Group says OKI council doesn't accurately represent its population

WCPO - Cincinnati Scripps

The Coalition for Transit and Sustainable Development published the report that shows the City of Cincinnati represents 14.5% of OKI’s region but has 1.7% of the voting power, while Kenton County represents nearly 2% of the region but has 6% of the voting power. “What it clearly shows is that the City of Cincinnati has the largest population center but one of the smallest voting power in all of the municipalities in the Greater Cincinnati area,” Butler said.

Recommended Stories