Group seeks volunteers to get Robert Kennedy Jr. on ballot

Dec. 22—The People For Kennedy volunteer group in North Dakota is seeking dedicated volunteers to aid in collecting signatures to secure Robert Kennedy Jr.'s position on the voting ballot for the 2024 Presidential Election in the state of North Dakota.

Starting Jan. 1, the state of North Dakota initiates the signature collection process. The volunteer group aims to gather more than 4,000 signatures from eligible voting residents in North Dakota to get Kennedy on the ballot. The deadline for submitting the signatures to the state is Sept. 3.

To join the People For Kennedy Volunteer group, email people4kennedynd@gmail.com or find "People For Kennedy North Dakota" on Facebook and Instagram. Click the link in the social media bios to sign up and become a Kennedy volunteer or donate to the campaign.

If anyone is interested in becoming an active volunteer in the state, contact Christian Cairy at (952) 564-7377 or email people4kennedynd@gmail.com.