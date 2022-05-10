Group of sharks filmed swimming near the Anclote Sandbar in Florida

At first glance, they look like tiny fish or tadpoles, swimming around aimlessly in the water off the west coast of Florida, but according to experts, they're hungry sharks who need their space.

The ocean-dwellers were filmed on May 3 by the Pasco Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit during a routine patrol, said sheriff's office spokesperson Amanda Hunter.

The sharks were swimming near the Anclote Sandbar and Anclote Island. In one shot, at least 35 of them were captured on camera.

This happens annually, according to Hunter, who couldn't say what type of sharks the team captured on camera.

During this period, the sharks feed on bait fish in the area, usually for a few weeks to a month, she said.

The unit posted the video to warn swimmers in honor of National Water Safety Month.

"In May, PSO (Pasco Sheriff's Office) typically communicates boating and water safety tips as we tend to see a rise in those taking to the water as the weather heats up in Florida," Hunter told USA TODAY in an email. "Aviation is often looking for boaters or citizens in distress in the water or any suspicious activity on these routine patrols."

According to the sheriff's office, beachgoers should:

Be cautious of your surroundings.

Learn to swim and always swim with a buddy.

Keep a fully charged phone and first aid kit close by for emergencies.

Never leave children unattended in or near water.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office shared footage of Anclote Sandbar and Anclote Island sharks swimming off the coast.

Hunter said the sheriff's office wanted to remind locals and visitors of what's in the water so they can boat and swim safely.

"We encourage citizens to give the sharks their space," Hunter said. "While it's important to prepare for your day on the water by bringing proper equipment and staying hydrated, it's also as important to be aware of our surroundings and give wildlife the space they need."

