Group in ski masks stole 'every item on showroom floor' from Louis Vuitton in Kenwood

Witnesses said about eight to ten people ran into the Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre. They grabbed a substantial amount of merchandise and ran back out.

A group of people wearing ski masks and gloves stole over $400,000 worth of merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Centre Wednesday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said about eight to ten people entered the store around 3 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the group pushed past employees at the door of the luxury retailer and proceeded to steal every item on the showroom floor.

The estimated loss is about $413,000, investigators said.

The suspects were seen leaving the scene at high speed in a dark gray SUV and a Black sedan, according to investigators.

The cars were headed northbound on I-71.

The sheriff's office said there is no current threat to the public regarding this incident.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigation Section at 513-851-6000.

