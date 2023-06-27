Group smashed gambling machines in Atlanta convenience store in hopes of big payday, police say

A group of masked men thought they hit the jackpot at an Atlanta convenience store when they got the money out of gambling machines.

Surveillance cameras captured four men come into the MLK Jr. Drive store at 10 p.m. with masks and sledgehammers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An employee told police that the men walked over to the gaming machines and damaged them with the sledgehammers. They then took the money out of the machines and left.

Two of the men acted as lookouts during the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspects then left the store in a white SUV and a red car.

Anyone who knows who the men may be should call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: