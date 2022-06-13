Group spreads word of non-violence

Jun. 13—VALDOSTA — In honor of its Citizens Against Violence Month, the Citizens Against Violence Ministry hosted a SOUL PATROL motorcade that started at the Old Valdosta High School and continued into various southside neighborhoods.

SOUL PATROL stands for safety, organize, unity, loyalty and protect, assist, training, respect, obey and laws. It's CAV's brand of community policing, according to organizers.

The Rev. J.D. Martin started the program as a way for "citizens to help citizens" back in 2001 and restarted it in 2017 after a six-year hiatus.

Martin teamed up with Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan and Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell to distribute anti-violence flyers in multiple neighborhoods, most notably Hudson Dockett.

The fire truck, police cars and SOUL PATROL vehicles formed a long convoy journeying through city streets, which Martin said had the dual purpose of deterring crime that leads to violence.

"We want to train citizens in our community on how to work to decrease violence and crime. We're targeting the city first and the county second. We're just getting started this month," he said.

Citizens Against Violence schedule of events include: — 1-3 p.m., each day, June 13-17: Mayors and law enforcement from surrounding counties speak about crime impact. — June 21-23: SOUL PATROL blitz through city blocks. — June 25: Community cookout at 624 E. Janet St. The event is free to the public.

Martin said anyone interested in joining the group or helping with Citizens Against Violence Month can contact him at (229) 292-8979.