Group started for information regarding death of Jackie Rouzzo

NEW CASTLE – A public group has been started seeking answers regarding the death of Jackie Lynn Rouzzo.

State police reported Rouzzo, 29, was found dead around 6:15 p.m. March 30 along an embankment near a pond on Cascade Boulevard.

State police Cpl. Randy Guy said the cause of Rouzzo’s death was determined to be a drug overdose, but said due to the matter being an active investigation, they are not allowed to divulge any more details at this time.

Guy said they are still asking for any information on why or how Rouzzo ended up along the embankment.

This has led to her family and friends, including her mother Patricia Grannis-Edmonds, to form the public Facebook group, “Justice for Jackie,” seeking information on her death.

Grannis-Edmonds believes her daughter didn't end up there by accident.

“Any little piece of information could be crucial, and could lead to whoever did this,” Grannis-Edmonds said. “Please help me get justice for my daughter.”

Alex Rouzzo, one of Jackie's older sisters, said she believes state police are not telling the family anything about the case.

She said Jackie's body was found with bruising all over her, with dark spots on her face, stating it looked like she was beaten up.

Rouzzo said she spoke with the individual who discovered Jackie's body, who stated Jackie was found with her pants down.

She added she wasn't allowed to see the body when she was discovered, nor the autopsy report.

"They really haven't told us anything," Rouzzo said. "That didn't sit right with me."

Rouzzo claims there is an individual, who The Ledger is not identifying, who she said admitted to having sex with Jackie when her body went limp and that he dropped her body off on the side of the road.

Rouzzo added she feels frustrated by the apparent lack of care by state police in regards to the investigation, claiming they are viewing it as another person who got high and overdosed.

"It's like they fell asleep on the case and they don't care," she said.

A rally and a vigil were held on April 23, in New Castle, by family and friends, in order to both remember Rouzzo, and to advocate for information.

Rouzzo said her sister had a beautiful soul that would do anything for someone, even give the shirt off her back, as she one time gave her shoes to someone on the street who didn't have any.

She said her sister didn't deserve this, stating Jacke Lynn Rouzzo had her demons she was battling but didn't win against.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-598-2211 and ask to speak with either Cpl. Guy, who is a criminal investigative trooper, or Trooper Dave Naberezny.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Group started for information regarding death of Jackie Rouzzo