Group steals $60,000 worth of clothes from Memphis store, police say

Gunfire drew the attention of the police officers to a Memphis clothing store during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 31, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said officers responded to a shooting call at Village Mart Clothing and Footwear on Covington Pike around 4:15 a.m.

A group of people broke into Village Mart on Covington Pike around 4:15 a.m. on May 31, according to Memphis Police. Police said the group made off with about $60,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

When police arrived at the scene, they were told at least 10 people had broken into the store and stolen about $60,000 worth of merchandise, according to MPD.

Those stolen goods included shoes, belts, various clothing items and cologne, Memphis Police said.

Memphis Police released pictures of the alleged burglars and asked anyone who might know anything about the stolen goods or the people responsible to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

