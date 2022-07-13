Group steals jewelry in Oak Court Mall smash and grab, police say

Memphis Police are investigating a smash and grab at Oak Court Mall.

A group of approximately eight people went into the Macy’s department store inside the mall just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

They broke the glass in display cases in the Macy’s jewelry department, grabbed the jewelry, and took off.

Police did not say how much jewelry was stolen or what it was worth.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

No descriptions of the suspects were available from police Tuesday evening, and no arrests have been made.

