Group That Sued To Boot Trump From Colorado Ballot Wants Supreme Court Input

The Colorado voters who successfully sued to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot in the state’s 2024 presidential primary are now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in and settle the matter.

“This case is of utmost national importance,” the group of voters said in a Tuesday filing, asking the court to take up their case on an expedited schedule.

They joined the Colorado Republican Party in petitioning the high court to review the case, which rests on a clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment barring insurrectionists from office.

In December, Colorado’s state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election — an effort that included goading his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — meant that he had violated that Reconstruction-era clause.

Trump is widely expected to fight Colorado’s ruling. He appealed a similar order keeping him from primary ballots in the state of Maine on Tuesday.

Both decisions sparked scorn from the former president on social media.

“I’m not an Insurrectionist (‘PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY’),” Trump wrote last month on his Truth Social platform, placing the label instead on his successor in the White House. “Crooked Joe Biden is!!!”

The Colorado voters’ petition outlines two main questions for the high court: whether the president is among those elected officials subject to the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists, and whether action from Congress is required.

The voters urged the court to set aside a third question presented by the Colorado GOP: whether the First Amendment’s free speech protections might apply to the situation, giving Trump a right to appear on the ballot regardless of whether he is actually eligible.

Their petition said that “the Constitution provides no right to confuse voters and clutter the ballot with candidates who are not eligible to hold the office they seek.”

Colorado’s Republican presidential primary is scheduled for Super Tuesday on March 5.