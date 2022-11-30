Group suspected of shoplifting from MS Coast Walmarts fail to escape Waveland police

Waveland police ended a shoplifting spree allegedly committed by a group who attempted to flee in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

The Camaro was identified as the getaway car for several recent incidents at Walmarts across the Mississippi Coast, according to Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast.

By the time the group reached the Waveland Walmart at 460 U.S. Hwy. 90, the store’s asset protection team had been warned to keep an eye out for the conspicuous sports car.

Walmart employees witnessed the four occupants of the Camaro shoplifting and concealing the merchandise in a tote and on themselves.

Waveland officers responded after being contacted by the asset team. When the officers arrived, they found the Camaro parked in front of the store. A woman got into the vehicle and drove to the other end of the parking lot before returning to the front.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the driver. Biloxi resident Mahalia L. Willis, 24, was charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. She was also wanted in Slidell for felony shoplifting and is awaiting extradition.

Two men were detained inside the store. Gulfport residents Keith J. Bell, 45, and Brian Keith Johnson, 44, each were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Bell also faces a contempt of court charge.

The fourth occupant of the Camaro was identified as Gulfport resident Kalisha Crockett, 24. She allegedly left the store on foot. Waveland PD issued a warrant for Crockett and Prendergast plans to charge her with felony shoplifting and trespassing.