A group of tardigrades crashed into the moon in April. The indestructible critters could still be alive.

Scientists are just starting to understand the tardigrade — and it's fascinating

The moon just got a little more crowded.

A horde of microscopic critters called tardigrades were passengers aboard the Israeli spacecraft Beresheet, which crashed into the lunar surface nearly four months ago.

But because tardigrates can survive in extreme environments, it's likely these tiny astronauts are still alive. The microscopic organisms can go without water and oxygen for long periods of time in a state of suspended animation called cryptobiosis, in which their bodies dry up and their metabolisms shut down. Place a dehydrated tardigrade in water and it regains its full function in a matter of hours.

"Tardigrades in dry state can survive pressures up to 74,000 times the pressure we experience at sea level, so the [crash] impact should not be a problem for them," evolutionary zoologist Roberto Guidetti told Business Insider. "They can stay dry for decades, potentially centuries."

Beresheet's lunar crash

Tardigrades are also known as water bears or moss piglets — apt nicknames, considering that these organisms look like eight-legged potatoes with scrunched up faces and tiny claws under a microscope.

Dehydrated tardigrades were placed aboard the Beresheet spacecraft by a non-profit company called the Arch Mission Foundation, which aims to develop a kind of backup of Earth.

In keeping with that mission, the company put a "lunar library" — a DVD-like disc containing a digital archive of nearly every English Wikipedia page, along with ebooks and human DNA samples — onboard the spacecraft. Thousands of tardigrades were attached to that library.

Beresheet left Earth on February 22, but as it approached the lunar surface on April 11, a computer glitch caused the spacecraft's main engine to malfunction, and it crashed into the moon traveling 310 miles per hour.

In a recent interview with WIRED, the Arch Mission Foundation's founder, Nova Spivack, said his company believes its disk, along with the accompanying tardigrades, survived the crash intact.

"Ironically, our payload may be the only surviving thing from that mission," he said.

That means thousands of tardigrades are now chilling on the moon.

Tiny, indestructible astronauts

The astronaut tardigrades, Guidetti said, are likely alive but not "active" — meaning they're still in the state of suspended animation. If they were somehow reintroduced to water on the lunar surface, they'd have the potential to return to an active state, but that would also require oxygen.