Group of teenage girls has Brooklyn Park chiropractor's office living in fear

TechCrunch

Series, an iOS photo app that helps you lay out your photos in creative ways for posting on social media, is now shaping up to become the must-have companion app for users posting their photos to Instagram Threads. On Threads, you can view images full screen, and with the right formatting, you can share full-screen seamless panoramas of your photos as well. This has already led some users to experiment with the new format, as artist Pete Halvorsen did, by experimenting with different aspect ratios and then splitting up photos so users could click on them in full-screen mode and swipe through.