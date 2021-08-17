Group of teens attacking, robbing people in Loop: CPD

Reuters

Real estate heir Robert Durst testified to chopping up the body of a Texas neighbor he killed in self-defense and to abandoning the body of his best friend after discovering her dead in her Beverly Hills home during his Los Angeles murder trial on Monday. Testifying in his own defense on the charge of murdering his friend Susan Berman, Durst admitted leaving both crime scenes, each time making an initial attempt to call the 911 emergency number before deciding against it. But the ailing 78-year-old again denied the crime for which he is on trial - killing Susan Berman in December 2000.