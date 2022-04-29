Group of teens terrorizing people in Boston strikes again

The group of teens attacking people for no reason strikes again. This time it happened on the Boston Common.

According to a police report, two Suffolk University students were attacked when they were trying to intervene and stop a woman from being harassed by the juveniles.

This latest attack happened around 6:30 Wednesday evening. The students told police they were walking toward the Earl of Sandwich when they saw five teens start to harass a woman with her child.

A juvenile female, who police say seems to be the instigator, starts shouting things at the woman. Then according to the report, the two students tried to intervene and that’s when police say the juvenile female punched the student, knocking the glasses off her face, and then stomped on them. The other student was pushed.

A Suffolk University student says a lot of people walk through the Common, including students, and he just wants to feel safe when he’s walking to class.

“Coming to Boston, safety was one of my selling points and the fact that I have to check my shoulder on occasion is kind of annoying,” said Diago Barrsandoval, a senior at Suffolk University. “I know some people are walking in groups, they’re getting Facebook groups organized to get friends to walk with them across the common specifically.”

Police say they recognized the female juvenile and say she’s been terrorizing people in downtown Boston.

There have been a string of unprovoked attacks involving this group of teens in downtown crossing and at two McDonald’s in the city. In many instances, the teens are charged, but one hasn’t because she is just 11 years old.

In this latest incident, the teens weren’t caught. There is a cell phone video that shows the teens running toward the visitor center and it’s believed they ran up the hill toward the soldiers and sailors monument.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW