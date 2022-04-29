Group of teens terrorizing people in Boston strikes again

Boston 25 News Staff,Kelly Sullivan
·2 min read

The group of teens attacking people for no reason strikes again. This time it happened on the Boston Common.

According to a police report, two Suffolk University students were attacked when they were trying to intervene and stop a woman from being harassed by the juveniles.

This latest attack happened around 6:30 Wednesday evening. The students told police they were walking toward the Earl of Sandwich when they saw five teens start to harass a woman with her child.

A juvenile female, who police say seems to be the instigator, starts shouting things at the woman. Then according to the report, the two students tried to intervene and that’s when police say the juvenile female punched the student, knocking the glasses off her face, and then stomped on them. The other student was pushed.

A Suffolk University student says a lot of people walk through the Common, including students, and he just wants to feel safe when he’s walking to class.

“Coming to Boston, safety was one of my selling points and the fact that I have to check my shoulder on occasion is kind of annoying,” said Diago Barrsandoval, a senior at Suffolk University. “I know some people are walking in groups, they’re getting Facebook groups organized to get friends to walk with them across the common specifically.”

Police say they recognized the female juvenile and say she’s been terrorizing people in downtown Boston.

There have been a string of unprovoked attacks involving this group of teens in downtown crossing and at two McDonald’s in the city. In many instances, the teens are charged, but one hasn’t because she is just 11 years old.

In this latest incident, the teens weren’t caught. There is a cell phone video that shows the teens running toward the visitor center and it’s believed they ran up the hill toward the soldiers and sailors monument.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'What Franklin needs': Lucas Giguere selected as Franklin's next superintendent

    Assistant Superintendent Lucas Giguere has been unanimously selected to become Franklin's next superintendent.

  • Police investigating violent attack involving minors in Boston Common

    Police investigating violent attack involving minors in Boston Common

  • HK's likely leader vows to save its competitiveness

    STORY: Lee is due to take over as the former British colony's chief executive on July 1, replacing Carrie Lam who is stepping down at the end of her first term. Critics have blamed Lam for mishandling crises including anti-government protests in 2019 and COVID-19.Lee will take over the Chinese-ruled city amid growing concern in the financial community that its role as an international hub of commerce could be at risk.The questions have been raised partly because of extended COVID lockdowns but also because of a 2020 national security law that critics, including Western governments, say authorities have used to clamp down on opposition democrats, the media and free speech.Hong Kong and Chinese officials argue that the law has restored stability to Hong Kong and will safeguard its economic success.Lee and several other officials were sanctioned by the United States in 2020 over what it said was their role in curbing the city's freedoms under the China-imposed national security law.

  • Community members say they’re concerned about growing homeless population

    Days after a homeless man's body was found up to two days after he was shot multiple times and killed, neighbors are concerned for their safety.

  • Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler: See Netflix's star-studded summer movie slate

    Grab some ice cream and plop in front of the TV with Netflix this summer.

  • FDA approves Bristol Myers' oral heart disease drug

    Mavacamten, which Bristol Myers acquired in its $13 billion buyout of MyoKardia in 2020, will be used in the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is an inherited condition characterized by thickening of heart muscles, which is a common cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young people.

  • AstraZeneca says its COVID shot has market potential despite lower demand

    Soriot told reporters after AstraZeneca published its first quarter results that although the focus as now shifted to protection from severe disease in cases of COVID-19, AstraZeneca's shot, which it developed with Britain's Oxford University, is expected to offer durability. Soriot said that AstraZeneca's move to make some profit for the vaccine, of which he said 2.9 billion shots have now been delivered, would also help. AstraZeneca has started earning a modest profit on the vaccine, which was initially sold at-cost.

  • US tourist family set off a bomb scare in an Israel airport by trying to take an unexploded shell home

    Ben Gurion airport was in an uproar on Thursday after the family showed inspectors the unexploded bomb, which they found while touring Golan Heights.

  • Megadrought Threatens California Power Blackouts This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- The historic drought that’s choked off rivers and reservoirs from the Rocky Mountains to the California coast is threatening to strain power grids this summer, raising the specter of blackouts and forcing the region to rely on more fossil fuels.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shad

  • Tourist favourite Thailand's recovery lags on COVID rule changes

    When 23-year-old Norwegian Anastasia Johansen and her boyfriend were planning their first vacation in two years, they considered going to Thailand but chose nearby Vietnam instead, for its simpler entry rules on the coronavirus. "The regulations to enter Thailand ... were complicated to me and we had to pay for the hefty PCR test," Johansen said. Thailand, one of the world's tourism destinations before the pandemic, was among the first nations in Asia to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors last year with limited quarantine norms, hailed at the time as a model for re-opening.

  • Americans do not support politicians punishing firms for their views -Reuters/Ipsos

    A bipartisan majority of U.S. voters oppose politicians punishing companies over their stances on social issues, a cold reception for campaigns like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' against Walt Disney Co, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The two-day poll completed on Thursday showed that 62% of Americans - including 68% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans - said they were less likely to back a candidate who supports going after companies for their views. DeSantis signed a bill last week that strips Disney of self-governing authority at its Orlando-area parks in retaliation for its opposition to a new Florida law that limits the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools.

  • Can the Boston Celtics get by the Milwaukee Bucks in the East semifinals?

    And if so, what is going to have to happen in the next round?

  • VW mulls expanding U.S. plant to build ID.Buzz, electric pickup - source

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is considering an expansion of its Chattanooga plant in the United States to produce an electric pick-up and the new ID.Buzz microbus, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Volkswagen said in March it was shifting production to China and the United States as a result of the war in Ukraine. The carmaker plans to invest at least $7.1 billion over the next five years in North America and add 25 new electric vehicles there by 2030, with the aim of 50% of sales to be electric by then.

  • SC woman who lost arms in dog attack faces surgery setback; family prepares for court

    The man charged with owning dogs that attacked a Honea Path woman is expected in court.

  • Malik Beasley: Timberwolves believe it should be 4-1 right now and we should be resting like the Warriors

    Christopher Hine: Malik Beasley: "We honestly think it should be 4-1 right now. We should be resting just like Golden State. We made some mistakes. We're a young team. We got to learn from it and bounce back." Source: Twitter @ChristopherHine What's ...

  • Ukrainian soldier says Elon Musk's Starlink satellites 'changed the war in Ukraine's favor' as they're helping troops stay online amid Russian strikes

    The Starlink system has been active in Ukraine since the early days of Russia's invasion, when Russian attacks were jamming internet connections.

  • 'Don't freak out': Experts react to unexpectedly negative U.S. GDP reading

    Is the U.S. economy at risk of slipping into a recession after growth dropped in the first quarter?

  • Ex-Republican Lawmaker’s Trial for Raping Teen Intern Goes Off the Rails

    Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via GettyA disgraced Republican lawmaker charged with raping a teenage intern testified on Thursday that he believed the act had been consensual, following a first date he described as a successful one.But in the middle of her own testimony a day earlier, former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s accuser, identified in court filings only as “Jane Doe,” became so distressed that she fled the courtroom, saying, “I can’t do this” as she walked ou

  • Eighth Grader Intended to ‘Rape and Kill’ Lily Peters ‘From the Get-Go,’ Prosecutor Says

    Chippewa Falls Police DepartmentThe 14-year-old Wisconsin boy arrested in the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters planned to “rape and kill” her “from the get-go,” prosecutors revealed during a bail hearing Wednesday, adding that she was allegedly strangled and hit with a stick before being sexually assaulted.Lily’s body was found along a wooded trail in Chippewa Falls on Monday morning, just hours after her dad called police to say she hadn’t returned home from a visit to her aunt’s house. Her ab

  • 16-year-old girl charged, accused of driving teens to deadly triple-shooting, Rock Hill police say

    The Rock Hill Police Department said Thursday officers arrested another juvenile in a shootout Tuesday night that left three teen boys dead.