Group of thieves attempt to break into ATM overnight at business on North Avenue

A group of thieves attempted to break into an ATM at a business overnight but fled when they failed, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call of a theft in progress at a business in the 4500 block of West North Avenue. A group of culprits exited a vehicle and used tools to gain access to an ATM machine but was unsuccessful, police said.

The culprits fled south on Cicero Avenue. No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.