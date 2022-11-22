Group of thieves steal $100K worth of Nike shoes, from Memphis business, police say

A group of multiple suspects is wanted after breaking into a local business and stealing $100K worth of Nike shoes.

The break-in happened at Valid Kixx, 6569 Winchester Rd., on Sunday, Nov. 20, around 9:45 p.m., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The owner told police his alarm system notified him that someone was breaking into the store.

The suspects threw a four-way tire wrench through a window to get in, MPD said.

Video footage showed approximately 20 men running in and out of the store grabbing merchandise.

While inside, they kicked a hole through a back wall to get inside a storeroom full of new shoes.

All the suspects were wearing hoodies and face coverings, MPD said, and some were wearing gloves.

They left in several different vehicles: a dark-colored Dodge Charger, a Dodge Challenger, and a light-colored Infiniti and Mercedes.

The business owner said the suspects stole approximately $100,000 worth of Nike shoes.

The smash-and-grab break-in mirrors another incident at a local Walmart that happened the same night.

According to MPD, a group of around 22 people entered a Walmart in Whitehaven and grabbed items before fleeing in approximately 20 vehicles.

Police said some of the suspects were armed but no shots were fired.

No one was hurt in the incident.

MPD said they have not confirmed whether the incidents are related. The investigations are ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise $20,000 for Valid Kixx in the wake of the break-in.

According to the fundraiser, the store had been collecting toys for a holiday toy drive. Those were taken during the robbery.

The store is asking the community for help to replace those items to bring joy to kids in need this Christmas.

