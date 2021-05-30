Trump alumni track Liz Cheney “permanently” with new PAC

Lachlan Markay
·2 min read
A handful of Donald Trump campaign alumni have formed a new group to try to unseat the 10 Republican House members who crossed party lines to vote to impeach the former president earlier this year, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Trump's faithful are starting to build the infrastructure to keep the GOP in thrall to the 45th president.

What's new: America Strong PAC officially formed early this month. Jack Mantua, the Trump campaign coalitions director, is treasurer.

  • The super PAC's website pledges to "remove the ten pretenders," and features a 30-second ad-style video going after Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • A person familiar with the group's plans said America Strong intends to buy digital and broadcast ads. The group also plans to build grassroots activism programs in at least some of the 10 target districts.

What they're saying: Bill White, an Atlanta businessman and high-dollar Trump fundraiser, has been helping to line up potential donors for the organization.

  • White told Axios that America Strong is particularly focused on Cheney, who was recently removed from her House leadership post after criticizing Trump for fomenting the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

  • "I think running for office for her is going to be something this group is going to be tracking permanently," White added.

The House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are: Cheney of Wyoming, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, David Valadao of California, Fred Upton and Peter Meijer of Michigan, John Katko of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Tom Rice of South Carolina and Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington.

The other side: Allies of some of Trump's top critics are building up their own political infrastructure.

  • Operatives aligned with Kinzinger have kickstarted independent organizations to try to insulate Trump critics from party blowback.

