Group travels from Orlando to Tallahassee to support former State Attorney Monique Worrell

The Florida Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Wednesday in a major case.

Former Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis over her suspension.

Worrell was removed from office by DeSantis in August.

The governor cited a neglect of duty and replaced her with current State Attorney Andrew Bain.

Dozens of Worrell’s supporters boarded a bus and left Orlando on Wednesday morning and headed to Tallahassee.

The group says it is trying to send a message. The bus had around 40 people on it.

The group plans to stand with Worrell at Florida’s Supreme Court during arguments against DeSantis.

DeSantis argued that Worrell’s policies and practices resulted in lower incarceration rates, which showed neglect of duty.

Worrell says the governor has no evidence to back his claims.

Worrell filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and asked the Florida Supreme Court to overturn the governor’s decision to suspend her, saying it was unconstitutional.

The Florida Supreme Court will hear oral arguments around 10:20 a.m.

