Group of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Bryansk Oblast

Yurii Horovets, Maksym Mykhailov, Taras Karpiuk and Bohdan Liahov, four Ukrainian servicemen, were killed on the territory of the Russian Federation while performing a combat mission.

Source: Meduza [Russian media outlet based in Latvia]; Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti; Yevhen Karas, serviceman from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) announced on 26 December that they had killed four Ukrainians who were allegedly trying to enter the territory of Bryansk Oblast in order to carry out "sabotage and terrorist acts."

The Russian security services reported that the killed men had foreign weapons, including SIG Sauer submachine guns, communication and navigation devices, and four bombs with a total capacity of about 40 kg in TNT equivalent.

The FSB also released data on the Ukrainians. The security service reported that the following [soldiers – ed.] were killed during an attempt to enter Russian territory: Yurii "Sviatosha" Horovets, born in 1988, whom the Russians called the group's commander; Maksym "Nepyipyvo" Mykhailov, born in 1990; Taras "Tarasii" Karpiuk, born in 1984, and Bohdan "Apollon" Liahov, born in 2003.

Yevhen Karas, a serviceman from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, later confirmed the death of the Ukrainian servicemen. From the photos released by the Russians, he concluded that the group had entered a minefield. Karas shared his memories of the dead men.

Taras Karpiuk, 38 year old

"A successful saboteur. This was far from his first intelligence outing. The Russians paid a terrible price... Nationalist. Christian. Actor. Traveller. Veteran. A long-time member of Dmytro Korchynsky's Bratstvo (Brotherhood) political party," Karas wrote about Yurii Horovets.

Yurii Horovets, 34 year old

"Cossack ‘Nepyipyvo’. Cheerful and lecherous. Kind and brave. The eternally young ‘provocateur of Korchynskyi’. Gentle, but with a fire in his eyes. A romantic who lit the stars over the occupied territories of Bryansk Oblast, Kursk and Belgorod with plastic explosive," said Karas about Maksym Mykhailov.

Maksym Mykhailov, 32 year old

"A 19-year-old boy who had begun to fight since the beginning of the war. He immediately volunteered to work in a sabotage group. You can imagine the number of successful operations since February... The boy is extremely brave. He always volunteered. And although he complained that he was often not taken on the most difficult tasks due to his young age, ‘Apollon’ was happy. He was considered brilliantly capable, because he showed some of the best results in physical and tactical training," Karas posted his recollection of the military man who served with Bohdan Liahov.

Bohdan Liahov, 19 year old

