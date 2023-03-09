Group uses stolen truck, chain to break into ATM in Hickory

The Hickory Police Department is looking for three people in connection with an ATM robbery on Thursday morning.

Police say the group used a stolen Ford F-350 truck with a logging chain to pull apart the ATM and steal the cash inside. The truck used was stolen hours earlier from a downtown Hickory parking lot; officers found the truck, still running, a few blocks away from the ATM.

Investigators said they don’t know how much money was taken.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty went to the Members Credit Union in northeast Hickory and spoke with customers who were shocked at the damage caused.

Faherty learned that there have been several ATM break-ins across western North Carolina, including one last week at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

