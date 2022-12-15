Has group violence pilot pushed crime to other parts of Baltimore? Leaders say no; research finds no evidence of displacement.

Officials have attributed a drop in shootings in Baltimore’s Western District to a group violence pilot launched earlier this year to provide people most at-risk of shooting or being shot with services and social support.

Through the end of November, both nonfatal and fatal shootings were down more than 30% in the target area, according to the city agency overseeing the project.

But, with Baltimore roughly on pace with last year’s homicide totals, City Council members on Thursday questioned whether the project was truly tamping down violence — or just displacing it to other parts of the city.

“There isn’t any instances that you know of where someone is saying ‘Oh, my God, there’s so many people in the Western District, they’re all over us ... so we’re going to move up to someplace where they’re not.’ There’s no evidence of this happening?” asked Councilwoman Odette Ramos during a meeting Thursday of the City Council’s Public Safety and Government Operations Committee.

Police leaders and the director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement gave an emphatic no.

Not all shootings are related to group violence, which is what the pilot specifically aims to reduce, said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. Other motivations can include relations with intimate partners, family members or known associates, or stem from a situation such as a robbery attempt gone bad.

It’s a key distinction, he said, because districts seeing violence plateau or rise may have other causes to blame.

Additionally, group or gang violence wouldn’t typically relocate because it’s often territorial and tied to geographic locations, Harrison said.

“[Researchers] say there is no evidence of displacement,” Harrison said. “[One researcher] actually went on to say that had we not had the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, we would have seen a much, much larger increase in group violence-related shootings.”

Data shared by Baltimore Police at Thursday’s meeting showed that while the Western, Central, Southeast and Southwest districts have seen a drop in homicides, the Northeast, Northwest and Southern districts have seen upticks. In total, Baltimore has seen one more homicide this year than last.

One police official, Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley, argued also that if violence were to spread from the Western District, it would likely to go the Southwestern District. Both districts, however, have seen decreases in homicides and nonfatal shootings.

An analysis done by the University of Pennsylvania’s Crime and Justice Policy Lab found “solid empirical evidence” that the GVRS pilot didn’t lead to changes in group behaviors for the population targeted in the Western District, including criminal activity in adjacent districts.

The research said preliminary analysis — including a focus group with law enforcement and reviews of subsequent arrests for clients, shootings in other districts and gun tracing records — suggested the project wasn’t associated with “widespread gun violence displaced from the [Western District] into surrounding BPD districts.”

The pilot is slated to expand in coming months to the city’s Southwestern and Central districts, both of which border the Western District, and to the Eastern and Southern by the end of 2023, officials announced earlier this month.

A senior technical adviser for MONSE, the agency overseeing the pilot, said the city is doing a full evaluation of the project but said preliminarily that its effect in the Western District “seems undeniable.”

Council members on Thursday also raised concerns about nonprofit anti-violence program Roca as of last month no longer receiving referrals in the GVRS pilot, an issue that was first reported by The Baltimore Banner. Council members Mark Conway and Zeke Cohen called Roca an important partner for the city, with experience and a unique skillset.

In a statement sent to The Baltimore Sun, Roca Maryland’s executive vice president, Kurtis Palermo, said Roca is in “full support” of Baltimore’s pilot and “remains hopeful” that it will “resume referrals to Roca through this effort and that we can continue to be part of the program’s expansion.”

“We believe we have had a meaningful impact on the lives of the young men we serve and on violence intervention in Baltimore,” the statement said. “For example, during the last year, 83% of young men who completed 18 or more months of our program demonstrated improved behavioral health, according to validated assessments, while 72% of young men who finished at least two years had no new arrests.”

MONSE Director Shantay Jackson, at Thursday’s meeting, said the pause in referrals was not due to a rift or dispute between her agency and the nonprofit service provider. Rather, she said, there are ongoing contract negotiations because the group’s contract with the city expired on June 30.

“There have been ongoing conversations with Roca,” Jackson said, calling it “inappropriate” to negotiate through the media, and noting Roca was continuing to work with people it was referred through the pilot in months prior. “It is my hope that we will be able to continue to partner with them.”

Harrison emphasized at the Thursday hearing that he remains “troubled” by the city’s killings. Baltimore has now notched 300 homicides for eight consecutive years.

But the commissioner also pointed to what he called successes in the department, including a 20% increase in gun-related arrests over 2021 and improvements made under the consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We are a totally different police department than we were when [the consent decree] started,” Harrison said. “We’re a totally different police department than when I started. We are doing that work.”