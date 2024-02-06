Group voices concern over proposed toll road project through protected Split Oak Forest

Commissioners in Orange County are set to discuss a proposal to build a new toll road through the Split Oak Forest.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority has proposed using part of that land, which has been conserved since the 1990′s.

A group called Friends of Split Oak Forest is opposed to the project and plans to speak outside of the Orange County Administration Building before Tuesday’s meeting.

The group hopes they can convince the county to withdraw from the project.

The county commissioners are planning to discuss the future application of a proposed Central Florida Expressway toll road.

About a mile and a half of the nine-mile toll road would cut through the southwest corner of the forest, connecting SR-417 with Osceola Parkway.

In 2020, 86% of Orange County voters approved to protect Split Oak Forest from the proposed toll road.

In November, Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla pushed for the commission to vote against supporting the project, reversing a decision the commission made in 2019.

