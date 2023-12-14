Group of Washington County leaders calling for controller’s resignation after animal abuse charges

A group of Washington County leaders are calling for Controller April Sloane’s resignation after she was charged with animal cruelty in the death of her dog.

>> Washington County Controller admits dog died due to poor care, search warrant says

Sloane was arrested on Tuesday. A search warrant said she admitted to giving her dog, Thor, poor care, leading to his death.

An autopsy found Thor weighed only 20 pounds at the time of its death, when it should have weighed at least 40 pounds. The report also revealed the dog had 0% body fat and had been starved to death, the report stated it had no underlying medical conditions or any other signs of injury.

>> Search warrant served at home of Washington County controller, police investigating animal abuse tip

Chair Diana Irey Vaughan, Vice Chair Larry Maggi, Commissioner & WAARF Board Member Nick Sherman, Commissioner-elect Electra Janis, Treasurer & WAARF Board Member Tom Flickinger, Prothonotary Laura Hough and Recorder of Deeds Carrie Perrell are all calling for Sloane’s resignation.

The group issued a statement Wednesday morning, which said in part:

“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated,” Gandhi stated. Ms. Sloane no longer holds the moral compass or compassion to represent the people of Washington County. We hope she gets the assistance she needs.”

The group also made a contribution to the Washington County Abused Animal Relief Fund in Thor’s name.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Person killed in head-on crash in Shaler 1 person hurt in Sewickley Heights guest house explosion Mt. Oliver mother charged after sick 7-year-old tests positive for cocaine VIDEO: Pitt Volleyball sent off by fans ahead of 3rd straight Final Four appearance DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts