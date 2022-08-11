Group of young men reportedly beats ‘the daily lights out’ of victim outside Bellingham DQ

A group of two to three young men is suspected of beating “the day lights out” of another man during a large fight Wednesday night at the Cordata Dairy Queen.

Police have several suspects in the fight, which left the victim with a swollen eye, abrasions, a broken wrist and several stab wounds, Lt. Chad Cristelli told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts first reported the incident shortly after 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10. It was initially reported as involving up to eight people.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim, Cristelli reported, but the suspects had already left the area. Unconfirmed radio reports said the victim’s stab wounds were to his right arm, but that he was “covered in blood on his hands, head and stomach.”

Unconfirmed radio broadcasts at the time stated that at least two of the suspects left on a WTA bus from the nearby Cordata Station.

Police contacted WTA and had the bus stop near Alabama and James streets, according to unconfirmed radio broadcasts, and the suspects got off the bus.

When officers arrived in the area at approximately 9 p.m., they were able to take one of the suspects into custody relatively quickly, according to unconfirmed radio reports, but a second attempted to avoid police in the Sunnyland neighborhood, before he, too, was taken into custody at approximately 9:29 p.m.

As of Thursday, no arrests had been made as a result of the incident, but Cristelli wrote “We have several suspects and will let you know as the case develops.”