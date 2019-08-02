Should Groupe CRIT SA (EPA:CEN) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Groupe CRIT SA (EPA:CEN) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of CEN, it is a financially-robust company with an impressive history high-grade dividend payments, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Groupe CRIT here.

CEN's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that CEN has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. CEN appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.48x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated. CEN's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of CEN's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, CEN's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that CEN's price is currently discounted.

CEN is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

