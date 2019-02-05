Groupe Guillin S.A. (EPA:ALGIL): What’s In It For The Shareholders?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Groupe Guillin S.A. (EPA:ALGIL) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of ALGIL’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

See our latest analysis for Groupe Guillin

What is free cash flow?

Groupe Guillin generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

I will be analysing Groupe Guillin’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Groupe Guillin’s yield of 1.22% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Groupe Guillin but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

ENXTPA:ALGIL Net Worth February 5th 19 More

What’s the cash flow outlook for Groupe Guillin?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at ALGIL’s expected operating cash flows. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 40%, ramping up from its current levels of €51m to €72m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, ALGIL’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 34% next year, to 4.8% in the following year. However the overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Given a low free cash flow yield, on the basis of cash, Groupe Guillin becomes a less appealing investment. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I recommend you continue to research Groupe Guillin to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is ALGIL worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ALGIL is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Groupe Guillin’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



