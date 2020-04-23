What Is Groupe JAJ's (EPA:GJAJ) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Groupe JAJ (EPA:GJAJ) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 60% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 11% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 29% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Groupe JAJ's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Groupe JAJ's P/E is 22.81. The image below shows that Groupe JAJ has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the luxury industry average (24.1).

Its P/E ratio suggests that Groupe JAJ shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if Groupe JAJ actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Groupe JAJ's earnings per share fell by 54% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 15% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Groupe JAJ's P/E?

Groupe JAJ's net debt equates to 43% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Groupe JAJ's P/E Ratio

Groupe JAJ has a P/E of 22.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.9. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Groupe JAJ recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 14.3 to 22.8 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.