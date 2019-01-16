Is Groupe LDLC (EPA:LDL) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At The Intrinsic Value

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Groupe LDLC (EPA:LDL) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Groupe LDLC by following the link below.

What’s the value?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €-4.80 €8.50 €6.45 €7.50 €8.70 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Est @ 16.33% Est @ 16%, capped from 16.33% Present Value Discounted @ 19.27% €-4.02 €5.98 €3.80 €3.71 €3.61

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €13m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 19.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €8.7m × (1 + 0.7%) ÷ (19.3% – 0.7%) = €47m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €47m ÷ ( 1 + 19.3%)5 = €20m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is €33m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of €5.27. Relative to the current share price of €6.9, the stock is rather overvalued at the time of writing.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Groupe LDLC as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 19.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 2. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

