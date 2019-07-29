Groupe LDLC société anonyme (EPA:LDL) Debt But No Earnings

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Groupe LDLC société anonyme (EPA:LDL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Groupe LDLC société anonyme

What Is Groupe LDLC société anonyme's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Groupe LDLC société anonyme had debt of €78.8m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from €83.2m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €17.3m, its net debt is less, at about €61.5m.

ENXTPA:LDL Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

How Strong Is Groupe LDLC société anonyme's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Groupe LDLC société anonyme had liabilities of €139.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €38.8m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €17.3m and €39.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €121.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €37.7m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Groupe LDLC société anonyme would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Groupe LDLC société anonyme can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Groupe LDLC société anonyme managed to grow its revenue by 7.5%, to €507m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Groupe LDLC société anonyme had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable €4.2m at the EBIT level. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. Nevertheless, we would not bet on it given that it vaporized €8.9m in cash over the last twelve months, and it doesn't have much by way of liquid assets. So we consider this a high risk stock and we wouldn't be at all surprised if the company asks shareholders for money before long. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Groupe LDLC société anonyme's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.