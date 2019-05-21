Do You Like Groupe Minoteries SA (VTX:GMI) At This P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Groupe Minoteries SA's (VTX:GMI), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Groupe Minoteries has a P/E ratio of 20.48, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.9%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Groupe Minoteries:

P/E of 20.48 = CHF370 ÷ CHF18.07 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Groupe Minoteries increased earnings per share by 3.3% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 3.2%.

Does Groupe Minoteries Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Groupe Minoteries has a lower P/E than the average (24.2) in the food industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Groupe Minoteries will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Groupe Minoteries's P/E?

Groupe Minoteries's net debt is 0.6% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Groupe Minoteries's P/E Ratio

Groupe Minoteries has a P/E of 20.5. That's higher than the average in the CH market, which is 17.9. Given the debt is only modest, and earnings are already moving in the right direction, it's not surprising that the market expects continued improvement.