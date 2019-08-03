Should Groupe Minoteries SA (VTX:GMI) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Groupe Minoteries SA (VTX:GMI) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of GMI, it is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Groupe Minoteries here.

Flawless balance sheet average dividend payer

GMI's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. GMI's has produced operating cash levels of 0.91x total debt over the past year, which implies that GMI's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

GMI is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

Next Steps:

For Groupe Minoteries, I've compiled three essential aspects you should look at:

